White Elm Capital Lifted Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Price Declined; Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose While Regal Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $422,016

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.60M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 259,057 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 120 shares. Primecap Company Ca has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Veritable LP invested in 915 shares. Paloma Partners accumulated 4,086 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 25,874 are held by Clark Capital Gru. Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,319 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 3,288 shares. Quantum holds 369 shares. Motco invested in 10 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc owns 90,702 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn owns 425 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 906 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Limited reported 1,459 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “AutoZone (AZO) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Commercial Sales – Zacks.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,067 shares to 34,002 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage Of The Sale In Tufin Software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares to 225,430 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,429 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 36,240 shares. Omers Administration has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 36,400 shares. 70,445 were accumulated by Connors Investor. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited owns 68,912 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 6,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cibc Mkts reported 12,637 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 3,124 shares. Osborne Partners Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 22,895 shares. 2,608 were reported by Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prns Lp. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,442 shares. Cadian Capital Mngmt LP holds 12.11% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 13,525 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2.78M shares.