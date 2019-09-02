White Elm Capital Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Wd-40 Company (WDFC) SI Decreased By 2.67%

Wd-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. WDFC’s SI was 2.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 2.06 million shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 18 days are for Wd-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s short sellers to cover WDFC’s short positions. The SI to Wd-40 Company’s float is 14.7%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 74,809 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

White Elm Capital Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 28.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 24,300 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 110,900 shares with $9.80 million value, up from 86,600 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $115.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.72% above currents $72.09 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 29,469 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 162,997 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 4,284 shares. Moreover, Paw has 0.7% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ims Capital holds 5,694 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 209,038 shares. Fisher Asset Lc holds 124,677 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.49% or 2.10 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,576 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 90,881 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 306,042 shares. 230,256 were reported by Whittier Tru.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 12,000 shares to 110,215 valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 24,900 shares and now owns 160,400 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was reduced too.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Share Price Has Gained 165%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Michael Burry on the Bubble in Passive Investing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WD-40 Stock Soared in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 11,790 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 4,132 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management has 0.09% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,500 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.42% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 12,247 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 62,668 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com holds 4,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent And Inc has 0.06% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bb&T Lc has invested 0.1% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Quantbot Techs L P invested in 4,920 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 1,362 shares. Bb&T reported 0.02% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 4,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc has 149 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).