White Elm Capital Lifted Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $1.69 Million; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Shares Rose While Loeb Partners Upped Position by $7.13 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. The insider Banks Jennifer sold $659,600. Another trade for 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 was made by CIRUZZI VINCENT on Friday, February 8. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30M on Thursday, February 7. Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,313 shares to 450 shares, valued at $54.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,450 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management reported 90,153 shares. Schroder Management Grp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Metropolitan Life Co New York accumulated 50,979 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 181,748 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 144,760 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 431,382 are owned by Amer Century Inc. Stifel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 61,432 shares. Brinker has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has 256,374 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.28% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 9,673 shares.

