White Elm Capital Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $2.14 Million; As Chicos Fas (CHS) Stock Value Declined, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Holding by $730,896

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 182,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 96,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 278,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.365. About 889,646 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares to 236,673 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 103,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,529 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. 14,000 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Brooks Bonnie R..

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 97,078 shares to 208,328 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 11,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).