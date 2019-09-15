White Elm Capital Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Value Declined While Millennium Management Cut Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 85,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 196,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 112,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 187,791 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 300,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 825,924 shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares to 255,429 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc holds 3.01M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management reported 597,394 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 74,351 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Permit Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 7,645 shares in its portfolio. Sather Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 45,653 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd owns 13,313 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 20,679 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 8,823 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 43,805 shares in its portfolio. Fidelity Fincl holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 224,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.67% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 19.15M shares. 256,333 are held by Panagora Asset Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 120,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 75,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl stated it has 14,038 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc stated it has 3,193 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Orrstown Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Northern holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 775,751 shares. 43,024 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 13,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 75,291 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 94,284 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 164,965 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 38,404 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 32,806 shares.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74 million for 6.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25,335 shares to 51,856 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider CLONINGER KRISS III bought $59,985.