White Elm Capital Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); Pfizer (PFE) Stake Raised by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

