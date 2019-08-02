White Elm Capital Increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 83,707 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 227,210 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,345 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 228,757 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 163,533 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1.60 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 11,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 13,400 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 30,389 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Groesbeck Corporation Nj stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Castleark Mngmt Lc owns 45,903 shares. Creative Planning owns 8,343 shares. Fincl Service has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Tiffany & Co.â€™s (NYSE:TIF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.