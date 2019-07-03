White Elm Capital Increased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $121.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 318,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781.30 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BOEING 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Boeing (BA) Investors of June 10th Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Filed by Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,753 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,995 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Loews Corporation has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 49,813 were accumulated by Argent Tru. 1.36 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 553 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.15% or 3,895 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cyrus Ptnrs LP holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,000 shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,589 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,207 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv (Bearer) by 673,410 shares to 723,410 shares, valued at $57.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss (NYSE:CW) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,484 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.