White Elm Capital Increased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $1.31 Million; Stock Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised by $392,850 Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 98.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 8,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.