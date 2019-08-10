White Elm Capital Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $1.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Upped Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com accumulated 255,574 shares or 4.65% of the stock. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd accumulated 1.14M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 38.53M shares. 31,083 are held by Cim Investment Mangement. 39,128 were reported by Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Toth Advisory reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Fincl Bank owns 14,339 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Qv Invsts invested in 135,019 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv holds 4,955 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,909 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.33% or 5.13M shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Company accumulated 7,988 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 6,156 are held by Karpus. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 134,561 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank invested in 0.31% or 40,931 shares. First Amer State Bank stated it has 40,764 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 100 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,100 shares. 620,417 are held by Qv Investors Incorporated. Ckw Group accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Culbertson A N And Communications accumulated 25,119 shares. Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Company holds 33,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc stated it has 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.13 million are owned by Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc. Whittier Trust Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axiom Lc De accumulated 536,910 shares. Nexus Invest Management owns 388,755 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 6,400 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com reported 244 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares to 128,785 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).