White Elm Capital Increased Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Holding by $1.36 Million; Stock Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Cheviot Value Management Trimmed Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 3.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 6.35% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 150,520 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares to 110,215 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 39,811 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co holds 0% or 152,426 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1.55M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com stated it has 87,970 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). D E Shaw Communications has invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 9,233 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,049 shares. 33,497 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Pdt Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 37,500 shares. Lord Abbett Co Lc has 49,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share – Junior Mining Network” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Banded Iron Formation Gold Deposits Offering Exploration Potential | INN – Investing News Network” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 62,500 shares. Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 362,710 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential has 509,730 shares. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,616 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 49,933 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 778,012 shares stake. Hexavest holds 1.02% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pggm Investments reported 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Semper Augustus Invests Gp Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 174,526 shares. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oppenheimer & reported 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 53,201 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited.