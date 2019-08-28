White Elm Capital Holds Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) Holding as Share Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 95,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 47,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 8.30 million shares traded or 365.06% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. 3,711 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser. Neumann Capital Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sns Group Limited holds 0.19% or 6,160 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,898 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,824 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lincoln National invested in 0.06% or 10,287 shares. Df Dent owns 9,440 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.83% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 52,599 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 32,822 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 53,468 shares. Fragasso Gp holds 22,638 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,135 shares. 93,815 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:EMR) by 1.35 million shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.51 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

