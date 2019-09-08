White Elm Capital Holding in Mastercard (MA) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Blackhill Capital Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding as Valuation Declined

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,631 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 11,076 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D L Carlson Inv Group has invested 0.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0.28% or 10.17 million shares in its portfolio. 12,140 were reported by Hightower Trust Ser Lta. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 426,145 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.43% or 76,574 shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,087 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ar Asset Management holds 59,924 shares. Capital Investors stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allstate Corporation owns 84,839 shares. The Texas-based Gfs Advisors Limited has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bennicas Assocs Incorporated holds 1.22% or 29,175 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis has invested 4.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,338 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc accumulated 1,110 shares. First Washington Corp has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 169,754 shares or 9.92% of the stock. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 2.31M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Maple Capital owns 68,113 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 3.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,378 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 20,927 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fosun Ltd has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,808 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.