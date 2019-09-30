White Elm Capital Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut as Valuation Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.59. About 1.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 1.36M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares to 196,340 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century holds 0.01% or 517,843 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Mgmt accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 16,775 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1,696 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 139,942 shares stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jane Street Gru holds 0% or 73,816 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 2.70M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 210,782 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 966,301 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 106,658 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 3.39M shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.50M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,737 shares. Davenport & Company Ltd reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waratah Advisors Limited invested in 70,317 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Tower Bridge reported 66,630 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 1.51 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Incorporated invested in 43,127 shares. Corda Invest Ltd Liability invested in 164,682 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Limited Co owns 2,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 24,661 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 12,977 shares. New York-based South Street has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett & reported 23,781 shares. Lifeplan Fin reported 0.11% stake. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,266 shares to 159,804 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).