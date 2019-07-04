White Elm Capital Holding In Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Was Boosted; Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Its Netease (NTES) Stake by $7.10 Million as Share Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 65,206 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $265.57. About 372,558 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares to 67,300 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 174,721 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 369,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 24,078 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% or 1,332 shares. White Elm Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 425,209 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 9,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability Company has 29,061 shares. Century Incorporated owns 16,570 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 72,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 87,970 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 13,104 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.90 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.