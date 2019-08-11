White Elm Capital Holding in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Benedict Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 85,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 255,727 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares to 53,561 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.