White Elm Capital Has Upped Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position by $1.36 Million; Nokomis Capital Stake in Telenav (TNAV) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 553,815 shares traded or 49.01% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 284,724 shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 16,570 shares. 636,946 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 0.86% or 167,766 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 225,949 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 0.67% or 730,425 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Berkshire Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15.82% or 6.76 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.88 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 49,187 shares. Ameritas holds 3,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 58,211 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 98,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 48,049 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 106,147 shares.

