White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Share Price Declined; Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $343,899; Valuation Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $340.11. About 55,077 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $223.45. About 251,837 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. $2.32 million worth of stock was sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $1.91 million were sold by Wells Stuart. 5,001 shares were sold by Wehmann James M, worth $1.15 million. $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Leonard Michael S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.48 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO Announces Earnings of $1.10 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSECU Leverages FICO Technology to Enhance Member Experiences – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fair Isaac Corporation Scores 13% Revenue Growth in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fair Isaac: Ratings Aligned – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Protect Your Elderly Parents From Money-Related Scams – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 206.90 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65 million. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).