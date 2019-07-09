White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.86 Million as Shares Rose; Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) as Stock Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 57,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 579,651 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 1.45M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48 million for 27.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 199,535 shares to 734,505 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares to 119,600 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 128.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

