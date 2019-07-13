White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake; East Coast Asset Management Has Boosted American Tower New (AMT) Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 14.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc acquired 2,508 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 19,995 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 17,487 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $92.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 17.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $15.73M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $14.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 10.22 million shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock or 7,243 shares. 3,050 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $195 target.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Shares for $249,700 were sold by Thompson Mark E. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 28. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

