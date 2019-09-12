White Elm Capital Has Lowered By $3.14 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; 10 Analysts Bullish Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Among 15 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.29’s average target is -4.26% below currents $50.44 stock price. Micron had 42 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. See Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $66.0000 Upgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $40.0000 50.0000

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $32.0000 31.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 28.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 28,264 shares with $7.94 million value, down from 39,464 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.95. About 601,154 shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.00 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 13,600 shares to 133,200 valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Godaddy Inc stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 251,873 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $290.50’s average target is 0.54% above currents $288.95 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,885 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 2,561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 17,800 shares stake. Thomas White Limited invested 0.28% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 973 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.14 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. 1,905 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 188 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 5,113 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.05% or 42,300 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 61,427 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 0% or 1,184 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 18.42M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Micron (MU) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Micron Stock Turnaround – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 3.15 million shares. 23,862 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,535 shares. Tegean Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 100,000 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zweig holds 364,394 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 1.19M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amica Mutual invested in 0.16% or 33,027 shares. Central Asset Invs & Management Holding (Hk) Limited invested 1.57% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd has 1,516 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company reported 79 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,835 shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.83 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.