White Elm Capital Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Shares Rose; Corning (GLW) Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.23 lastly. It is up 7.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.29M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P also sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday, February 14.