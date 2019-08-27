White Elm Capital Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position; Auxier Asset Management Has Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management acquired 5,535 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 157,089 shares with $9.02M value, up from 151,554 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $84.61B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 45.01 million shares traded or 478.30% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201

White Elm Capital Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 16,100 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 119,600 shares with $12.62M value, up from 103,500 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 2.37 million shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc reported 19,201 shares stake. Moreover, Thomasville State Bank has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,754 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 0.51% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 302,766 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 25,696 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). World Invsts reported 0.95% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.24% or 94,221 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 116 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 1,050 shares. 3,675 are held by Fragasso Group. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.3% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 34.14% above currents $45.29 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $4400 target in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 27.23% above currents $82.92 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TIF in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 16,100 shares to 128,785 valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 270,100 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Black Knight Inc was reduced too.