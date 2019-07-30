White Elm Capital Has Increased Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $1.69 Million; New Vernon Investment Management Position in Aon Plc (AON) Upped as Market Value Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 805,326 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 1.02M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,300 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).