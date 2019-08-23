White Elm Capital Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding; Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $652,064; Share Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 15.06M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company's stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.40M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com" on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Citigroup's Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 23, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares to 110,215 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,365 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,356 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company has 16,438 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett And Communication has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blue Financial Capital stated it has 14,074 shares. Nomura invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 13,680 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 5.78 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Mngmt Corp has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,785 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.56% or 1.00M shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.26 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 568 shares. 3,328 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 134,299 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 261,469 shares. Foster & Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 55,330 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 349,426 shares. 96,682 are owned by Washington. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 7,971 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Business Fincl invested 0.16% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 62,885 are owned by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $734.32M for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.