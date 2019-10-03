White Elm Capital Has Decreased Visa (V) Stake by $830,400 as Share Price Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Holding by $1.14 Million

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 43,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 491,338 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 447,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 921,277 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 138,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $172.12. About 2.72M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.09 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares to 133,862 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,760 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 107,400 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.17% or 29,776 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 4,400 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 123,700 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Wills Fincl Grp has 3.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 29,869 shares. Raub Brock Management Limited Partnership holds 1,211 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 18,740 shares. Citigroup owns 3.02M shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 45,499 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,908 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 223,470 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 0.66% or 3,315 shares. The Connecticut-based Scholtz And Limited Liability has invested 2.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,420 shares to 20,014 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Mngmt Incorporated holds 220,429 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,309 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 0.16% or 73,004 shares. Leisure Cap Management accumulated 25,290 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 15,991 are held by Ballentine Limited Liability. Moore Lp holds 375,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Ca holds 1.51% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 133,247 shares. Research And Mgmt accumulated 1.21% or 154,164 shares. North Star Asset invested in 30,830 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Blackhill Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 107,367 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 48,893 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.02 million shares. Peoples Services has invested 0.74% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).