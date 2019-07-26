White Elm Capital Has Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $3.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 1.95 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, down from 168,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 5.52 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Owens Corning Appoints Todd Fister President, Insulation – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Owens Corning (OC) Said it Won’t Comment on Interaction with Specific Shareholders or Speculation – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning +5% post Q2 earnings beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 330,188 shares stake. 140,089 are owned by First Advsrs L P. Skylands Cap Ltd Com reported 163,575 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Natixis owns 412,997 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.09 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4,425 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 5,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 504,947 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4,955 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 59,845 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0% or 7,757 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).