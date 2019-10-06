White Elm Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Stock Rose; As Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stock Declined, Shareholder Knott David M Has Trimmed Stake

Knott David M decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 100,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 157,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 660,808 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.72. About 555,429 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,134 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 17,787 shares. Axa holds 569,194 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP accumulated 398,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California Employees Retirement reported 29,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alkeon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 210,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.00M are owned by Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 759,365 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 18,561 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 61,679 shares. 1.24 million were reported by Manufacturers Life Com The. 55,600 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Validation of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein Sold $515,697 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Felezonexor (SL-801) Clinical Data to be Featured at Upcoming ESMO 2019 Congress – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 373,405 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 123,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $248.47M for 25.06 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Is Investigating FleetCor Technologies (FLT); FleetCor Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 1,905 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc stated it has 58,100 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De holds 1.08% or 49,183 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny accumulated 0.09% or 17,069 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brinker Capital Inc reported 30,824 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 34,607 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 193 shares. 42,300 were accumulated by Korea Inv. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,002 shares. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 217,746 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 122,485 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,342 shares.