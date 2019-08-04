White Elm Capital Has Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake By $1.71 Million; Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 323 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 268 reduced and sold their equity positions in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.99 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $280 target.