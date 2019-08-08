White Elm Capital Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Position By $537,100; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Among 3 analysts covering Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Halozyme had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. See Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) latest ratings:

White Elm Capital Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 129,900 shares with $5.38M value, down from 143,000 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 2.88 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Monday, March 25 with "Buy" rating. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned "Neutral" rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with "Buy". The stock has "Market Outperform" rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned "Buy" rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Buy" on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to "Market Perform" on Thursday, February 14.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 84 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 5,800 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 0.03% or 64,523 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 47,056 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0.06% or 1.71M shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1.42% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 80,000 shares. Citigroup has 205,935 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Verity Asset Management invested in 5,220 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 1.19% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 31,030 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 9,375 shares. 512,220 are owned by Principal Fincl Gp.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

