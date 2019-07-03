White Elm Capital Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Stake By $1.86 Million; Navellier & Associates Decreased Its O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 33.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,313 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 4,669 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 6,982 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc now has $30.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $386.22. About 434,612 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY)

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 110,215 shares with $17.17 million value, down from 122,215 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $37.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 842,967 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72 million was made by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, March 1. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.72% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Provident Mgmt reported 43,614 shares. 1,439 are held by Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co. 2.56M were accumulated by Polen Ltd Com. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Stock Yards Bank And Trust Communication reported 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Usa Financial Portformulas reported 3.89% stake. Argent Tru holds 0.21% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 5,221 shares. Schroder Inv Grp Inc owns 3,612 shares. White Pine Lc holds 0.14% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.18% stake. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 3,715 were reported by Chicago Equity Llc. Westpac Bk has 21,767 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $375.70 million for 20.59 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 51,680 shares to 70,769 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 3,609 shares and now owns 27,163 shares. Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) was raised too.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.82M for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding invested in 0% or 47 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 1,583 shares. Invesco reported 2.99M shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 42,192 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Howe And Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 35 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 0.37% stake. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 0.92% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 94,160 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 11,852 shares. Amp Investors accumulated 124,090 shares. 2,585 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 141,429 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 744,092 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 32,121 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, March 1 report. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.