White Elm Capital Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $1.67 Million; Americas Car-mart (CRMT) Shorts Up By 0.84%

Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. CRMT’s SI was 336,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 334,000 shares previously. With 123,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s short sellers to cover CRMT’s short positions. The SI to Americas Car-mart Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 107,077 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

White Elm Capital Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 8,238 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 83,638 shares with $17.04M value, up from 75,400 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $215.8. About 1.36 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linden Lp reported 3,800 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 240 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs invested in 1.32% or 771,800 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Argent Com accumulated 2,132 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd holds 8,485 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 1.29 million shares stake. 3,820 are held by Field & Main Savings Bank. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp accumulated 4,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 377,246 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 120 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0% or 6,110 shares. Culbertson A N & Commerce owns 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,170 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 29,105 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 29,700 shares to 225,430 valued at $15.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,800 shares and now owns 138,200 shares. Black Knight Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 20.74% above currents $215.8 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Underperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold America's Car-Mart, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 8.61% more from 4.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108 are owned by Prelude Management Ltd Llc. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 21,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 10,769 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.01% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 28,359 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,310 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.3% or 109,312 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc accumulated 30,941 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc reported 66,400 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% or 9,859 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 5,600 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 32,300 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Now – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stocks to Buy for Stellar Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.