White Elm Capital Decreased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake By $653,200; Tobam Decreased By $973,218 Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake

Tobam decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam sold 25,611 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Tobam holds 1.48M shares with $56.93 million value, down from 1.51M last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $33.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 5.35M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 26,609 shares with $3.78M value, down from 31,209 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $5.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 623,576 shares traded or 27.99% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cwm has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Vanguard Group invested in 72,942 shares. Cqs Cayman LP has 0.31% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 212,641 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 14,216 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.08% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 15,137 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2,000 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Valinor Mgmt Lp holds 2.56% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 300,294 shares. Franklin Resource reported 577,317 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The owns 23,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 717,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,464 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wix: Don’t Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Have the Potential to Be the Next Amazon – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wix and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $145’s average target is 25.88% above currents $115.19 stock price. Wix.com had 6 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Citigroup maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by Oppenheimer.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 6.70% above currents $40.31 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, September 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.7 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Tobam increased Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) stake by 40,232 shares to 83,952 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) stake by 25,173 shares and now owns 334,077 shares. Qurate Retail Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 75,000 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 0.09% stake. Schroder Gp owns 873,205 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 352,729 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Asset stated it has 53,598 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 711 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 66,274 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 810 shares. Asset Management One reported 704,573 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2,485 were reported by Mcf Advsr Lc. Capital Ca holds 0.09% or 9,428 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 119,369 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings.