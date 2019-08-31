White Elm Capital Decreased Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $3.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; First American Bank Holding in Eli Lily & Co (LLY) Has Cut by $1.36 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lily & Co (LLY) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,617 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 76,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Eli Lily & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 422,887 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0.42% or 360,247 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert & Assoc holds 0.36% or 5,693 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 38.19 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.07% stake. C World Gp Hldgs A S stated it has 91,848 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Co Asset Us Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 455,199 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl accumulated 0.5% or 85,286 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 12.27 million shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 2,163 shares. First Natl Bancorp Comm Of Newtown has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 1.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 244,995 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 202,616 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability owns 10,093 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. On Friday, March 1 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 210,000 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs by 80,685 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pear Tree Funds by 23,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,000 were reported by Manor Road Prtn Lc. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,101 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 17 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). L And S Advsrs has 2,855 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 7,300 shares. Private Ocean Limited has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Guardian Life Communication Of America has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 137 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested in 6,943 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 16,086 shares. Tremblant Capital Gru holds 4.94% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 188,088 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 33,169 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Columbus Circle Investors owns 19,606 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 237,219 shares.