White Elm Capital Decreased Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) as Share Value Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.38 Million as Valuation Declined

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.07M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios

