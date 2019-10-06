White Elm Capital Cut Stake in Visa (V) by $830,400; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Has Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 138,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 6.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.27. About 1.08M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 19.78M shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,976 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 14,669 shares. Karpus Mngmt accumulated 1,246 shares. Legacy Ptnrs stated it has 1.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The California-based Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 129,066 are held by Bokf Na. Wallington Asset Management Limited Com reported 85,844 shares. Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Bankshares And has invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clal Insur Enterprises Holdg Limited stated it has 386,849 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,650 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff Inc reported 117,501 shares. Moreover, City Tru Fl has 1.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,570 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares to 83,638 shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.96M for 19.37 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $710.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 41,710 shares to 416,763 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).