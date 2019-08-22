White Elm Capital Cut Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake; Shorts at Opgen (OPGN) Raised By 37.25%

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 53,561 shares with $24.32 million value, down from 61,661 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $28.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $533.07. About 143,320 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) had an increase of 37.25% in short interest. OPGN’s SI was 128,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.25% from 93,700 shares previously. With 483,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s short sellers to cover OPGN’s short positions. The SI to Opgen Inc’s float is 1.6%. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2801. About 87,115 shares traded. OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has declined 81.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $476.11’s average target is -10.69% below currents $533.07 stock price. Transdigm Group Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Vertical Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $52000 target. Cowen & Co maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Management reported 84,545 shares stake. Carroll Finance has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sarl stated it has 24,823 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 530 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 4,064 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 13,550 are held by Dorsey Wright And Assocs. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 240,980 shares. 14,004 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated accumulated 2,370 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 141 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity. 10 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares with value of $4,319 were bought by Wynne Sarah.