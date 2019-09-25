White Elm Capital Cut Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $3.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Keycorp (KEY) Stake Maintained by Centre Asset Management Llc

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 37,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 541,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 503,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 10.13M shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 28,264 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 39,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $285.91. About 684,598 shares traded or 33.63% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 15,443 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Comm. Hexavest reported 0.52% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 683,876 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 1.8% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.17 million shares. Citigroup holds 837,334 shares. 13.36M are held by Lsv Asset. 40,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Churchill reported 792,382 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,295 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acquisitions key component of IBP growth plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,748 shares to 24,573 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.27% or 106,700 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mairs And holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.15% or 9,491 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Archon Ptnrs Lc has 1.31% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,820 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 50,278 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 13,518 are held by Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation. Captrust has 737 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.06% or 957,663 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 257,297 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Lc. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,100 shares.