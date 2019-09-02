White Elm Capital Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Holding; Shorts at WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WDGJF) Lowered By 12.26%

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 110,215 shares with $17.17M value, down from 122,215 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $30.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had a decrease of 12.26% in short interest. WDGJF’s SI was 3.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.26% from 4.13 million shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 496 days are for WOOD GROUP JOHN PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)’s short sellers to cover WDGJF’s short positions. It closed at $4.89 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the gas and oil, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions. It has a 57.53 P/E ratio. It offers project and modification services, such as engineering, project management, repair orders, construction, commissioning, and fabrication services; activities and maintenance services; and industrial services, including access and containment, rope access, insulation, painting and protective coatings, positive pressure habitats, heat treatment, composite wrap, industrial cleaning, asbestos remediation, building construction and civil engineering, passive fire protection, and mechanical and piping support services, as well as electrical, control, and instrumentation services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 2.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Liability Company reported 7,242 shares. Meritage Grp Limited Partnership invested in 1.60M shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,416 shares or 5.77% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Old National Bancshares In stated it has 8,910 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 362,673 shares. Wisconsin Ltd Liability stated it has 17,800 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 11,735 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability reported 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Forte Capital Limited Com Adv accumulated 29,869 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 56,141 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.12% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 14,887 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.80’s average target is 21.69% above currents $142.82 stock price. Autodesk had 26 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $163 target in Monday, March 4 report. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $14900 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 15. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

