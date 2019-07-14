White Elm Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Trimmed Its Position in Terex New (TEX) by $17.15 Million as Valuation Declined

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 208,666 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 535,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,808 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 552,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 805,643 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. BARR KEVIN A had bought 8 shares worth $243. Shares for $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.98 per share. TEX’s profit will be $94.71M for 5.76 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.87% EPS growth.

