White Elm Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Sheffield Asset Management Boosted Stake by $564,400

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $199.59. About 1.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 26/03/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 23/03/2018 – Ben Mezrich – who wrote the book on Facebook – says our relationship with the social network is ‘built on lies’; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 2,544 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 51,836 shares to 117,462 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Limited Company holds 2.89% or 425,209 shares. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 41,285 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 12,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 730,425 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 29,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 143,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 369,145 shares stake. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Manchester Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 48,049 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc owns 53,239 shares.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Dripping With Potential – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie Corp owns 1.08 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.32% or 527,404 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 1,330 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baskin Financial Svcs Inc reported 78,750 shares stake. Moreover, Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5,263 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 89,127 shares stake. California-based Planning Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 1.45% or 359,501 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Comm has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.07% or 6,747 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Apple and Uber – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes More Shots at Silicon Valley Neighbors – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Watch Viewership Doubled in 6 Months – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock.