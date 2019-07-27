White Elm Capital Boosted Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 08/04/2018 – Senator John Kennedy said some problems are “too big for Facebook to fix” by itself; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 28/03/2018 – Advertising Giants: A Quick Valuation Of Facebook And Alphabet; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s innovation â€” connecting people based on shared events â€” is a feature none of its rivals offer; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video)

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,300 shares to 75,400 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,785 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.