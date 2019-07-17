White Elm Capital Boosted Its Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake by $1.36 Million; Share Price Rose; At Bancorp Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $584,675

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 175,352 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23

At Bancorp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,291 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 6,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 4.66M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 32,769 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Limited stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc owns 3.35% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 60,892 shares. Becker Management has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,728 shares. Cambridge Com has invested 1.42% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 132,777 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 47,393 shares. Boston Family Office holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,810 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 80,779 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv accumulated 148,900 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.5% or 191,356 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt reported 2,766 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.78% or 786,751 shares in its portfolio. International Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sun Life Financial reported 17,886 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,754 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 77,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,429 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Pot Losses Hit Constellation Brands; Medtronic Delivers Dividends – Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Medtronic spent to buy Epix Therapeutics – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15.82% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 140,450 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,290 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 3,084 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 705,918 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 46,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 11,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 65,246 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 11,502 shares. 12,190 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Mig Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 569,193 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 72,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 30,700 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares to 236,673 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Be Disappointed With Their 20% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) CEO Scott Barbour on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.