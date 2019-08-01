White Elm Capital Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.31 Million; Shares Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding Maintained by Swift Run Capital Management Llc

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $218.57. About 661,124 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 6.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage holds 0.77% or 67,092 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp reported 10,390 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,337 shares. Echo Street Ltd Co reported 223,541 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Markel Corp has invested 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 13,955 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 30,161 were accumulated by Buckingham Mgmt Inc. Pnc Financial Service Inc invested in 284,312 shares. Nomura holds 0.02% or 29,177 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 99,482 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 294,518 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 223,047 shares stake. Moreover, Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Limited has 1.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,960 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru Co holds 0% or 246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,327 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moore Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pacific Mgmt has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,111 shares. Consolidated Grp Limited Liability holds 73,742 shares. S&Co invested in 0.53% or 77,148 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 170,116 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 28,404 are owned by Bb&T. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chilton Lc owns 79,427 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prospector Prns Limited Liability Co holds 1.16% or 122,819 shares in its portfolio.

