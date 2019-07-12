Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Kept at Shore Capital; Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) SI Decreased By 13.24%

In analysts report revealed on 12 July, Shore Capital reaffirmed their “Hold” rating on Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)‘s stock.

The stock increased 0.29% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4804. About 126,625 shares traded. Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of 8.35 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 2.37 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Among 7 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Whitbread PLC has GBX 5750 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 5043.75’s average target is 4.99% above currents GBX 4804 stock price. Whitbread PLC had 32 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 15. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 52 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WTB in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 17 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) on Thursday, April 11 to “Equal Weight” rating. Numis Securities maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Monday, January 21. Numis Securities has “Add” rating and GBX 5400 target.