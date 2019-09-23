Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Had Its Target Increases by Equity Research Analysts at UBS to GBX 4850.00; Schlumberger LTD (SLB)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

In a research note sent to investors by UBS on Monday morning, Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) had its PT upped to GBX 4850.00. The firm right now has Neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 438 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 533 decreased and sold their stock positions in Schlumberger LTD. The funds in our database now own: 1.01 billion shares, up from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 84 Reduced: 449 Increased: 341 New Position: 97.

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of 5.87 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 2.16 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Whitbread PLC has GBX 5200 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 4830’s average target is 9.92% above currents GBX 4394 stock price. Whitbread PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of WTB in report on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 5000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. UBS maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 5000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

The stock decreased 2.14% or GBX 96 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4394. About 29,890 shares traded. Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 18.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited for 457,484 shares. Sequent Asset Management Llc owns 335,762 shares or 9.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko Partners Ltd. has 9.52% invested in the company for 2.91 million shares. The New York-based International Value Advisers Llc has invested 8.57% in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 64,635 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.59 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.