Whirlpool (WHR) to pay $1.20 on Sep 15, 2019; ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (ITMMF) Shorts Increased By 1520%

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) is expected to pay $1.20 on Sep 15, 2019. (NYSE:WHR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $1.20 dividend. Whirlpool Corp’s current price of $140.16 translates into 0.86% yield. Whirlpool Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.16. About 819,445 shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (OTCMKTS:ITMMF) had an increase of 1520% in short interest. ITMMF’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1520% from 500 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 1 days are for ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (OTCMKTS:ITMMF)’s short sellers to cover ITMMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3345 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 13.68% above currents $140.16 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 140,909 shares stake. Mngmt Assoc Ny holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,400 shares. Beacon Financial Gru Inc reported 4,065 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,838 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 86,013 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 14,544 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc Inc (Ca) has 334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 50,715 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 131,570 shares. National Pension owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs reported 0% stake. 63,650 were reported by Natixis.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Raises Guidance After Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.