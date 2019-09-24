Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Rose While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake; Westpac Banking Raised Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) by $15.10 Billion as Valuation Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86 million, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 441,898 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 160.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 220,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 358,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49B, up from 137,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 2,500 shares to 107,355 shares, valued at $6.82B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.22M for 9.66 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

