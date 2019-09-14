Whirlpool (WHR) Shares Rose While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.86 Million; Stockbridge Partners Decreased Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $4.11 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 69,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 230,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.86M, down from 300,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 114,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.93M, down from 123,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35M shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Inc holds 5.52% or 1.24 million shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 7,100 shares. Nomura invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Inv Svcs holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,708 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt owns 0.68% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,186 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 39,396 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.38% or 1,514 shares. Allen Investment Management Llc invested in 84,208 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 400 shares. Sei Company invested in 97,101 shares. Washington reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Wealth Prtn Lc holds 0.06% or 721 shares. C Wide Grp Holdg A S has 2,073 shares. Hm Payson & holds 370 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21 million for 9.71 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.