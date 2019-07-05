Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Lowered Its Stake; Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Declined While Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Its Stake

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 139,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,715 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.69 million, down from 4,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 166,539 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 29,361 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 39,917 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 1,207 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 4,221 shares. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 6,465 were reported by Citigroup. Nuwave Invest Management Limited holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 100 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 2,782 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 1,848 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 14,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 31,427 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 287 shares to 13,119 shares, valued at $2.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.89 million for 9.77 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,673 are owned by James Investment Rech Inc. Wendell David Assocs, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,229 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Vanguard Group Inc reported 23.45M shares. Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated holds 2,171 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Management Lc has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Park National Corporation Oh invested in 0.04% or 4,097 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 2,686 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp holds 0% or 12,917 shares. Fourpoints Invest Managers Sas holds 10.97% or 20,150 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 2.2% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 4,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Com Na invested in 0.03% or 1,850 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 246,528 shares to 312,032 shares, valued at $52.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 9,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

